Wilson Habitat for Humanity to start second spring build Saturday

It’s the annual faith build and will continue for the next three weekends as sponsors, along with Allen, complete the home for a dedication ceremony scheduled for June 25 at 1 p.m., according to Wilson Habitat director Tory Tredway.

A Habitat women build is also currently building a home for a family of five, Ron and Leigh Ann Ankney and their three boys. The Ankneys’ home will be dedicated June 18 at 1 p.m.

“We are very excited about the families who are currently in our homeownership program. For the build starting Saturday, Krionda and her daughters are amazing. They were homeless less than two years ago, and to help them achieve their dream of homeownership touches all of our hearts,” Tredway said.

“For the build that has already started and will be dedicating June 18, Ron and Leigh Anne are devoted parents who want to provide a wonderful home for their three sons, one of whom has special needs. We are building a quality, handicapped-accessible home that they can afford and will accommodate their son. We are excited to give these two families the opportunity to build – not just a home – but strength, stability and self-reliance through the process of purchasing their own homes.”

Allen is the proud mother of two daughters, a 17 year old and 14 year old. While visiting the Nashville area, she decided to move the family here from Indiana in January 2007. Compared to her hometown, she said there were more job opportunities here, and she loved the weather.

Both of the girls are active in school and want to further their education by attending college in the future. Allen has worked for Legacy Supply Chain Services since January 2016. She was promoted to team lead and said she really loves her job.

For more than seven years, Allen and the girls lived in several different apartment complexes in Nashville. They had to keep moving because of flooding, mold and a roach infestation. Allen was concerned about her employment schedule and the girls’ schedules and felt unsafe in her current location. She said she started to sink into a depression from all the stress and struggles. Around Thanksgiving 2015, she moved her family to the Brooks House, a transitional non-emergency homeless shelter in Lebanon, for about six months so she could get herself and her finances in better shape. Allen the experience was positive, and she learned a lot during her stay there.

Faith build sponsors building the Allens’ home include Middle Tennessee Electric Sharing Change, the Bridge Fellowship, College Hills Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, Victory Baptist Church, Manous Design, Bob and Pam Black and an anonymous family foundation.

For the women build, the Ankneys are the proud parents of three boys who range from 10 months to 11 years old. They grew up in Minnesota and then moved the family to Middle Tennessee four years ago after Ron Ankney lost his job due to downsizing. They had to move in with Ron Ankney’s parents in Mt. Juliet until they could find work and save up enough money to move into a handicapped-accessible apartment for their special needs son.

He works for Courier Printing in Smyrna, and Leigh Anne Ankney works at the Safe Haven Family Shelter in Nashville. One of Ron Ankney’s coworkers suggested they look at Habitat for Humanity’s homeownership program, so they applied and qualified.

Their dedication ceremony will be June 18 at 1 p.m.

The women build sponsors include Providence United Methodist Church, Publix Super Markets Charities, Custom Packaging, Modern Woodmen of America, Larry Powell Builders, Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, Linda Rising, Healthy Bones Chiropractic, Re-Max Exceptional Properties, Wilson Bank & Trust and the Wilson County Whip Crackin’ Rodeo.