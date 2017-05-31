Summer events for children upcoming

The Lebanon-Wilson County Library will hold a number of events, including its annual summer reading program. The program encourages students and adults to continue reading during the summer break from school.

The library also has several visitors coming to entertain children, including a super science program June 8 and a visit from the Nashville Zoo on June 27. The zoo will bring live animals to the library with which the children can interact. More information about and a full schedule of library events may be found online at youseemore.com/lebanon-wilson/calendar.asp.

The Capitol Theatre will hold a series of events called Kids at the Capitol. The events will be each Tuesday in June and July except for July 4. It costs $5 per child, and parents get in free.

The events will include magicians, a ventriloquist, a movie and even a visit from a personal fitness team. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at capitoltheatretn.com/kids-at-the-capitol.

For those interested in summer camp, there are a couple of options in and around Wilson County.

Boxwell is a Boy Scout camp in Lebanon with more than 1,100 acres of camp land. The camp has five weeks of activity. The first week is from June 11-17, and the camps run all the way through July 9.

For more information on Boxwell summer camps, contact the camping department at cmayfield@mtcbsa.org or 615-383-9724.

The junior 4-H camp will be held June 26-30 at the Clyde M. York 4-H Center in Crossville.

The camp is for children in fourth through sixth grades and costs $305. The cost includes housing, meals, transportation and educational programs. It will accept applicants until June 5 or until the assigned quota of 100 campers is met.

For a camp application or more information, contact Shelly Shrum at 615-444-9584 sshrum2@utk.edu.