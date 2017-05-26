Rotarians give bicycle to student

The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club presented a bicycle and helmet recently to Taylor Washburn, a fifth grader at West Elementary School. Pictured with Washburn (from left) are Rotarian Jim Brownfield, principal Chris Plummer and Rotarians Evan Watson, Toni Burton and Maggie Lea. The students are selected for the awards by each school’s faculty and staff based on their citizenship as exemplified by the guiding principles of the Rotary Four-Way Test. The four principles are, is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?