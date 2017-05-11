logo

Second annual Ducky Derby set for Saturday

Jake Old • Updated Today at 9:00 AM
The second annual Ducky Derby will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Hunters Point boat ramp off Highway 231. 

Rubber ducks will be dropped off the nearby bridge and race through the current to the boat ramp. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. 

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Wilson County Community Help Center. 

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Ben Spicer, director of the help center. “I’ll get a birds-eye view from the bridge.” 

To participate, ducks may be purchased at the help center, the Lebanon/Wilson County Chamber of Commerce or the main CedarStone Bank branch in Lebanon by 5 p.m. on Friday. Each duck costs $5. 

Members of the help center’s board of directors are also selling the ducks. 

Winners do not have to be present Saturday to win the race. When purchasing a duck, participants will provide contact information to be notified if their duck is a winner. 

The first place winner will be awarded with $2,500, second place will received $1,500 and third place will receive $750. 

The owner of the last duck to cross the finish line will receive $100. 

“We call that the quacker slacker,” Spicer said. 

All proceeds will benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center. Last year the organization raised about $13,000, and this year they hope to raise more, Spicer said.

