Keller Williams services Wilson County

Introduced in 2009, RED Day is Keller Williams Realty's annual day of service. Each year on the second Thursday of May, associates celebrate the birthday of Keller William’s board vice chairman Mo Anderson by spending the day away from their businesses serving worthy organizations and causes in their communities.

The group held a free pancake breakfast for Wilson County veterans Thursday morning at the Army National Guard Armory. The group partnered with the Wilson

County Veteran's Services Office, American Legion of Mt Juliet and Lebanon, Lebanon's Vietnam Veterans of America, Veteran of Foreign Wars of America and Courtney’s Restaurant for the event.

Residents were also invited and donated non-perishable food items. The group, along with the Second Harvest Food Bank and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, distributed the canned goods Thursday afternoon to veterans and seniors served through the Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) of Wilson County.

Keller Williams associates also worked Thursday afternoon to improve the Next Step Resource Center’s first transitional home on Castle Heights Avenue. The group painted several areas of the residence, as well as worked on the home’s garden area.

Keller Williams RED Day projects are chosen by each individual market center based on a need they see within its community.