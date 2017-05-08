‘Chance’ dance sees greatest success

This year’s event took place Saturday at the Mt. Juliet Community Center and featured a western theme, and Perricone said the event continued to peak.

“It was incredible. It was definitely the best year we’ve had with the event,” Perricone said. “We had tons of new families and kids, so it was great.”

Perricone came up with the idea for the dance while a senior at Mt. Juliet High School after taking a nature and needs course. He got the idea to hold a dance after he attended a similar event in Sumner County.

He said the event was originally intended for special needs children in Wilson County, but it has since spread to include children and adults from other counties.

“We definitely have some Sumner County kids. It’s just seen a lot of growth. It’s remarkable,” Perricone said.

Perricone said he is working to make the event an official nonprofit organization, which is something he didn’t envision when the event started.

“Honestly, it was going to be a one-time thing, and it kind of snowballed into an annual event,” he said.

Perricone, who now lives in Chattanooga, said the distance has created some challenges with managing the event, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s the best part of my year,” Perricone said.