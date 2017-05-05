Lebanon schools, Cumberland partner for Pre-K Day

Cumberland University’s Libby O’Guin, director of student life, and George Walker, health and human performance program director, held the event, along with Penny Thompson, director of the LSSD prekindergarten program, and Tammy Grow, coordinated school health coordinator.

“It’s important to teach healthy behaviors to children at an early age and convey that physical activity can be fun,” Grow said.

About 50 Cumberland University students helped direct 180 prekindergarten students through several stations with activities to promote physical activity. With the rise in obesity rates in America, Cumberland students said they felt the importance of helping children stay active at a young age.

“The office of student life strives to engage our surrounding community as much as possible through the service of our students,” O’Guinn said

Grow said university students enjoyed interacting with the children as much as the little ones enjoyed the Cumberland students. Some students from the health and human performance program have the opportunity to interact with prekindergarten students from the Cumberland prekindergarten class on campus on a weekly basis during the spring semester.

On Friday, each class was able to rotate and experience 11 different stations throughout the event.

For more information about health, physical education and athletic coaching at Cumberland University, contact Walker at gwalker@cumberland.edu or 615-547-1213.