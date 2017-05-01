Vietnam Veterans of America elects officers, board members

Officers are president David Murdock, first vice president George Cooper, second vice president Dennis Guillette, secretary Eddie Tomlinson and treasurer Michael Myer. Murdock was named delegate to the Tennessee State Council, and Myer will serve as alternate. The election committee members are Mickey Clark, Wendell Granstaff and Jerry Luper.

The chapter was established in 2008 and is a nonprofit, charitable organization. It is active in supporting Wilson County Vietnam Veterans, their families and stranded veterans. It also supports other veterans, including Tennessee National Guard veterans and active-duty members.

Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Veterans’ Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. A meal is served at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting.

Membership is open to U.S. Armed Forces veterans who served on active duty in the Republic of Vietnam for other than training purposes between Feb. 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975 or in any duty location between Aug. 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975. Life membership is available for $100. A copy of Form DD-214 is required with the membership application.

For more information about membership in the chapter, contact v.v.a.chapter1004@gmail.com or visit vva1004.org.