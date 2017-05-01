Granville plans Cornbread and Moonshine Festival for Saturday

Dr. Op Walker, of Cookeville, will share “Dry Hollow Moonshine” stories at 2 p.m. in the Pioneer Village. Walker will share stories of his father, Oscar L. Walker, who was a noted moonshiner in Overton County. He walked almost everywhere he went, carrying as much moonshine as possible. When going on some trips, he rode old Dina, his mule. He was known in the Upper Cumberland for the quality of his moonshine.

“The judge had compassion on dad and let him go because he was so poor and had to survive,” Op Walker said.

Walker raised 12 children in which Op Walker is the youngest.

“His dedication to his family was unmatched,” Op Walker said. “His transition from moonshine was also remarkable. He became a greens-keeper at the Dayton, Ohio Country Club. He became a Christian in 1946 and stopped all connection with alcohol.

Other moonshine storytelling will be done by Leon Jeans, who will portray Raef Hollister from the Andy Griffith Show at 11 a.m., Arno Hatcher, of Celina, at 1 p.m. and Mayberry Moonshine by Sutton Store Players performing an Andy Griffith scene at 3 p.m. Moonshine tasting will be featured from Short Mountain Distillery and Jug Creek Distillery in Wilson County. Also on display will be the General Lee and a Hazzard County patrol car from the Dukes of Hazzard.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.