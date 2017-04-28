Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management to hold local charity golf tournament

Presented by Southern Bank of Tennessee, this is the third year the tournament will benefit Starfish Infertility Foundation, a non-profit organization that awards grants to individuals and couples struggling with infertility who do not have provisions through their insurance.

“We’re delighted to raise funds for Starfish and increase awareness of infertility resources available in Tennessee,” said Brandon Edwards, managing partner with Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management. “We look forward to the golf tournament all year. It brings the community together to support a worthy cause. We thank all of our generous sponsors who make this event possible.”

The entry fee is $125 per person and $500 per team and will include green and cart fees, executive goodie bag, beverages, lunch and awards dinner, one mulligan, one red tee, hole-in-one contests for prizes valued up to $50,000, longest drive and closest to the pin awards.

An optional package is an additional $20 per player and includes a golf ball air cannon, putting contest and marshmallow drive. Player registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The awards dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. or immediately following the completion of play. Whitt’s Barbecue will provide lunch.

To register or learn about corporate sponsorship opportunities, visit golftournament.online/edwardsporter or contact Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management at 615-810-8185 or brock@edwardsporter.com.

Corporate sponsors for the annual charity golf tournament are Southern Bank of Tennessee, Edwards Photography Studios, McHugh Construction Co., Lebanon Wine & Spirits, Andrews Cadillac, the Huffaker Group, Franklin Templeton, Cedar Recovery, Hutton Homes, Zoya Financial, Punch Promotional Products, Paradexo, Mt. Juliet Travel, T. Rowe Price, Herby Clark – State Farm, Juice Bar – Mt. Juliet and ADP-HR and Payroll Solutions.

Headquartered in Mt. Juliet, Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management is a team of financial advisors who provides financial planning, investment management, retirement strategies, risk management and estate planning. The firm provides investment strategies to help individuals reach their financial goals. Visit edwardsporter.com/ to learn more.

Starfish Infertility Foundation is actively seeking applicants for the annual Bexleigh grant to be awarded to Nashville-area couples struggling with infertility who do not have a provision in their insurance plans. Starfish Infertility Foundation is the only organization in Tennessee and less than 10 in the nation that awards grants for infertility treatment.

The Bexleigh grant will be awarded to couples living in and around Nashville within a 50-mile radius who are uninsured for fertility treatments and without the financial resources to personally fund treatments. The grant may be used toward fertility treatments at any fertility clinic that is a member of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

“We created the Bexleigh grant in honor of our daughter to help couples who are struggling with infertility achieve their dream of having a family,” said Kara Edwards, founder of Starfish Infertility Foundation. “Infertility treatment may range in cost from $1,000 to $15,000 and our grant assists couples who are self-funding their treatment.”

The be eligible, couples must provide a completed application, write a detailed history about fertility issues, provide a letter from their doctor explaining past treatments, include proof of income and agree to share their story if they are selected. Applicants must be in good physical and mental health and show financial stability including basic health insurance for mother and prenatal care, adequate living arrangements and means for child support. The application will be reviewed and selected by a committee. The amounts awarded may vary in partial or full grants and funds are awarded directly to the clinic. The grant covers procedures and the amount will be disclosed to the recipient at the time it is awarded.

Candidates may review their eligibility and apply online by May 31 at starfishinfertilityfoundation.org/apply-for-grants. Grantees will be announced at the Music for Miracles second annual fundraiser June 8 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville.