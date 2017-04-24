Chance to Dance set for May 6

A Chance to Dance is open to the special needs community of all ages, as well as the families who care for them. The theme for this year’s dance is western.

Our Place Café will provide the food for the event.

A Chance to Dance is a completely fundraised event and donations are welcomed through the event’s GoFundMe page.

Joseph Perricone came up with the idea for the dance while a senior at Mt. Juliet High School after taking the Nature and Needs course. He got the idea to hold a dance after he attended a similar event in Sumner County.

Perricone began fundraising for the event with a target goal of $2,000, which is the same goal for this year’s event. This year’s event currently sits at about $1,600.

“As always, we appreciate all of the support and participation over the years and we're thrilled to see the joy this night will bring to many in our very own community,” Perricone said.

For more information and to donate, visit gofundme.com/actd4.