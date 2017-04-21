Leadership holds annual alumni luncheon

Beth Petty, Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center coordinator, received the 2017 Leadership Wilson Commitment to Leadership Award.

The award is given to Leadership Wilson alumni who display outstanding leadership in the community and to the organization. Petty is a 2009 Leadership Wilson graduate and works with several organizations, including the Child Advocacy Center, Wilson Central Summer Arts Academy and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. Sharing Change board.

Petty has also been instrumental in the Youth Leadership Wilson’s Heroes for Hunger event, which was held the last two years to help the backpack programs for school children in Wilson County.

The Leadership class of 2017 also introduced their group projects, which included new initiatives, as well as ongoing projects.

The Social Norms project has the goal of understanding the mindset and exploring the perceptions associated with students in Wilson County high schools. The group said the purpose is to use surveys to help school officials address and identify social issues within the schools.

The Backpack Program group had a mission to help raise awareness about the Lebanon Special School District and Wilson County Schools backpack programs, as well as thank the people who help make the program happen.

The group conducted a dinner at Victory Baptist Church for those individuals and groups that helped the program.

The Skilled Labor Workforce group held a forum in February at the Wilson County Expo Center in which more than 100 educators and business leaders met to discuss the local workforce.

The group’s goal is to bridge a gap between education and the workforce in Wilson County.

The Road Advisory group’s project focused on creating an easier, interactive way for residents and community leaders to find information about road projects and development in Wilson County.

The group said its mission is to create a method where better communication and information is available in an easier fashion.

The Internship Wilson group presented an ongoing Leadership Wilson project that is a concentrated effort to connect local college students to local employers. The class of 2015 recognized the need for the project, while the 2016 class created the leadershipwilson.com website and created a centralized location for internship information.

The 2017 class launched the live version of the site and fulfilled the mission to connect local students to local employers.

The Leadership Wilson class of 2017 includes Alex Araujo, Necole Bell, Taylor Bowers, Charlie Brooks, Andrew Byrd, John Carey, Jason Danner, Shelley Gardner, Trey Geisenhoffer, Chris Graham, Jonathan Harrison, Sarah Haston, Amy Hohimer, Frank Horton, Lance Jenkins, Kim Lamont, Eddie Lovin, Gloria Maphet, Jocelyne Miller, Mat Mitchell, Jeff Peterson, Traci Pope, Cynthia Roach, Addison Rogers, Lea Rowe, Jennifer Smith, Lauren Smith, Lindsay Smith, Janet Southards, Charity Toombs, Brandon Wagoner, Johnnie Webb and Donna Wright.