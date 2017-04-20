Two-hour party to mark the Big Payback on Lebanon Square

“This will be a very special day for nonprofits locally and across Middle Tennessee,” according to Jenni Moscardelli, grants chairman for the Community Foundation of Wilson County.

According to Moscardelli, the Big Payback happens one day of the year and is devoted entirely by the Community Foundation to making financial contributions to local and area nonprofits.

But, she said, “the day here will take on a very festive and celebratory atmosphere as participants and celebrity guests gather on Lebanon’s Public Square to mark the occasion with a two-hour party-like event billed by organizers as the Rally for the Big Payback.”

Moscardelli said May 3 at 11 a.m. at the southeast quadrant of the Lebanon Public Square near the offices of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce is where “the party will begin.”

Plans for the event call for food trucks, live radio broadcasts, music, display of posters from a nonprofit contest, prizes, free giveaways, team mascots and much more.

On hand will be a number of celebrity guests, including community mayors, other elected officials and some surprise guests.

Moscardelli said it’s all about getting “our community energized for the Big Payback.”

The event is sponsored by the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and others to be announced later.

“I think this is going to be a very exciting happening for us in Wilson County and something for which we can all participate. And perhaps best of all is for the benefit of dozens of local nonprofits that deserve our contributions and help in so many ways,” she said.

The Big Payback is a 24-hour, online giving event created by the Community Foundation to help Middle Tennessee nonprofits raise funds vital to continuing their work and directly improving the community around them.

The Big Payback begins May 3 at midnight and runs for 24 hours. Once the clock starts, anyone can visit thebigpayback.org and make donations to participating nonprofits – including schools and religious institutions – serving 40 counties in Middle Tennessee.

Donors can view and select from participating organizations based on location and focus area, such as animals, education, health care and more, and support multiple nonprofits with gifts of $10 or more.

The Big Payback has made a tremendous impact on the Middle Tennessee community, helping raise more than $6.75 million for area organizations during the last three years of giving days.

Gifts from the public during the Big Payback are boosted with funds from sponsors of the event, which provide multiple opportunities for all nonprofits participating to vie for financial incentives and additional prizes. A realtime leaderboard at thebigpayback.org tracks donations and creates additional excitement surrounding the day.

For more information, visit thebigpayback.org.