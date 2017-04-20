Music City Star to offer ride to A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce, host and sponsor of the event, will bring the festival home upon the completion of the newly built Expo Center. Formerly held in Nashville, the event is a highlight on the calendar of many locals and tourists alike. To ensure Middle Tennesseans experience the event in style, Wilson County, Regional Transportation Authority and the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce have come together to offer a train ride to the event on the Music City Star.

The train will depart from Nashville at noon and return to Music City, leaving the Expo Center at 5:15 p.m., offering riders plenty of time to enjoy the festivities while enjoying a safe ride home. The proceeds from the train ride will also directly support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“In Wilson County, we are always looking for ways to utilize the train to make everyone’s commute a little easier,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “With the popularity of the Toast to Tennessee event, we knew we had to offer this service. It’s a win-win for everyone. There is so much going on in Middle Tennessee, especially Wilson County. Residents shouldn’t have to worry with the hassle of a commute to experience all that we have to offer. It’s also rewarding to see community leaders such as the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce step up and sponsor the event so that the proceeds can go to organizations such as St. Jude.”

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce is the longtime host of A Taste to Tennessee Wine Festival. Until the recent opening of the Wilson County Expo Center, there was not a local Wilson County venue large enough to accommodate the event. Bringing the event home was a priority for the chamber. However, transportation to the event was also a priority.

Hutto believes offering the train ride to the festival will encourage more citizens to take advantage of the Music City Star.

“I always have something in mind for the Music City Star, because it’s unique to our county and would help alleviate some of that traffic that we fight going in early in the morning,” Hutto said. “There’s also an opportunity to understand that you can have the luxury of the train every day at work if you wanted to. It’s an easy ride in, and an easy ride home. You don’t have to fight traffic, you don’t have to waste gas, and you don’t have to worry about parking. It’s a good ride.”

On April 29, the Music City Star will depart Riverfront Station at noon, arrive at the Donelson station at 12:11 p.m., the Hermitage stop at 12:24 p.m., the Mt. Juliet station at 12:33 p.m., the Martha stop at 12:43 p.m. and at Lebanon Station at 1 p.m. The return train will leave Lebanon at 5:15 p.m. and stop at all those stations on the way back to Riverfront. The train is scheduled to arrive back at Riverfront at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online through the RTA website or at ticketsnashville.com.