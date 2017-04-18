Lebanon Rotary welcomes new member

Rotarian Elaine Nawiesniak, who joined in 2016, recommended Schreader, who was first invited as a guest to a meeting last month.

“What I really liked about this group was the camaraderie between all of the members and the welcoming feeling,” Schreader said.

“You don’t always find that in clubs, especially clubs that have been established for a long time. It was really important for me to see that the first few times I visited.”

Club president Michael Ayalon welcomed Schreader into the club with a ceremony prior to the club’s regular meeting Tuesday.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. Members subscribe to the motto “service over self,” with several service projects throughout the year.

For more information about the club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.