Kona Ice offers chill time

The island-themed truck offered residents free shaved ice as a part of the company’s “Chill Out” Day. The truck was in Mt. Juliet’s Charlie Daniels Park from noon to 1 p.m. and Lebanon from 3-4 p.m.

Guests received free cups of tropical shaved ice and complimentary Hawaiian leis. Several city employees took advantage of the opportunity and likely were seen in leis with various colored lips Tuesday afternoon.

The day is meant as a way to encourage people nationwide to relax in a stressful tax deadline time.

Stephen Kennedy said it was the local franchise’s second year participating in the nationwide Kona Ice “Chill Out” Day. Kennedy and his mother, Rose, prepped the ice and handed out leis Tuesday.

Kennedy said the day is important for people who may feel the pressure from tax time or those who just want to “chill” for a few minutes.

For more information about Kona Ice, visit kona-ice.com.