Vintage Fashion Show, sale and luncheon upcoming in Granville

Models will wear clothing and accessories from the early 1900s through the 1970s. As the models walk the aisle of church, patrons will have an opportunity to bid on each item the models wear.

Purses, necklaces, gloves, hats or dresses may be purchased. The retro clothing is from vintage clothing enthusiasts Margie Lewis and Donna England from the Livingston Antique Mall. The moderator will provide a history and description of the items as the models show off the one-of-a-kind clothing and accessories.

Early shopping from exhibits on tables in the church will be available at 10 a.m. Patrons may also enjoy a garden party luncheon served on the lawn of the Sutton Homestead across the street from the church beginning at 11 a.m. In the event of rain, lunch will be served in the Sutton General Store. Patrons will want to be seated in the church with bid numbers in hand by noon when the Fashion Show and Sale begins.

The Vintage Fashion Show is entitled, “From Comfy to Glamour” to compliment the 2017 theme in Historic Granville, “Remembering the 1940s.” Visitors will have an opportunity to visit the Sutton Homestead decorated in the 1940s theme, “They Came as Strangers and Left as Friends,” recognizing the many men who called Granville home during the World War II maneuvers. Visitors will also have an opportunity to visit the T.B. Sutton General Store, Granville Gift Shop and Granville Antique Shop. The Granville Museum will hold a traveling exhibit from Tennessee State Museum, “Slaves and Slaveholders of Wessington Plantation,” which is free to the public.

Plan to spend the entire day of April 22 in Granville about 30 minutes east of Lebanon. Call 931-653-4151 for reservations or visit granvilletn.com and @Historic Granville TN on Facebook.