United Daughters of the Confederacy celebrate Confederate History Month

The chapter voted to contribute to a fund to install new flagpoles at the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters in Richmond, Va. The members also voted to donate a copy of the “History of the Tennessee Division, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Vol. 2, 1947-2016” to three local libraries.

Chapter Historian Pamela Annette Dies presented a program on “Henry Thomas Harrison: Confederate Spy” by Historian Gen. Shirley Woodlock.

The ancestor minute featured an ancestor of Cynthia Cato, William H. Cato, who enlisted in 1861 at 21 years old and served four years in Co. K of the 7th Tennessee Infantry. Cato was wounded three times and participated in 19 of the 23 battles that involved the 7th Tennessee, including Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville and Gettysburg. He was captured in April 1865 and sent to a prisoner of war camp in Maryland. Cato was not released until June 25, 1865. Upon returning home to Smith County, he married 19-year-old local Confederate heroine Helen Price. They lived in Rome. Cato died when he was 45.