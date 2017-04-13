Leeville Family Fun Day upcoming

The festivities will include live music, vendor booths, free inflatable and train rides, a petting zoo, an emergency vehicle display and concessions from Hoite’s Barbecue and Kona Shaved Ice.

Beyond the regular attractions, the bank plans to add some extra touches related to its 30th anniversary this year. The first 30 guests will receive a prize grab bag, and giveaway drawings will take place throughout the day. Visitors can also register to win a yearlong anniversary grand prize, a trip for two.

Local business sponsors have helped make Family Fun Day possible. Gold sponsors this year include Manheim Nashville and Wilson Farms; silver sponsors include Active Life Chiropractic, Advanced Propane, B.J.’s trailers, Permobil, and Sleep-In and Suites; and bronze sponsors include Amazon, Aqua Sports Marine, Big and small storage, Burdines, Coach’s Eastgate Grill, Goodall Homes, Remar Inc. and Subway.

“As Middle Tennessee’s Community Bank, we feel it is important to give back to the communities we serve,” said Leeville office vice president Bernie Christian. “We are so thankful for our customers, and we appreciate their choice to allow us to serve them for the past 30 years.”

Fun Day event hours will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and admission is free. All activities take place at the branch at 440 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.