Easter egg hunts upcoming

Plenty of Easter egg hunts are coming up this weekend across Wilson County, both at churches and at community spaces, as residents prepare to celebrate the special day both in reverence of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on April 16 and for the coming season.

As of press time Wednesday evening, the chance for rain on Saturday was around 30 percent and chance of rain on Sunday was hovering near 50 percent.

As a symbol of rebirth, the egg is used in Easter traditions to mark the rolling away of the tombstone of Jesus and as a general symbol of the rebirth of springtime.

The Easter bunny is also a symbol of new life, stemming from the natural phenomenon of bunny birth that generally happens in springtime.

To submit an Easter event for the community calendar please email editor@lebanondemocrat.com

Saturday:

City of Lebanon Gas Department

Wilson County Fairgrounds

10 a.m.

The City of Lebanon Gas Department will offer an egg decorating contest, pictures with the Easter bunny and egg hunts will at the Fiddlers Grove area at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until noon. Egg hunts will take place starting at 10:15 a.m. and will be separated by age for children up to 10 years old. Decorated eggs will be judged by most colorful, cutest and ugliest with winners announced at 11:30 a.m. Parents are asked to bring their own camera for Easter bunny photos.

Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church

10 a.m.

Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold an egg hunt, car wash and bake sale on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 595 West Division Street in Mt. Juliet.

Circle P Ranch

10 a.m.

Easter eggs will be dropped by drone at Circle P Ranch, 563 Main St. in Mt. Juliet. on Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Watertown

11 a.m.

Watertown will offer inflatables, food, pictures with the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 11 a.m. The egg hunt will include more than 8,000 candy-filled eggs and begin at 12:30 p.m. age groups for the hunt are 3 and younger, 4-6 and 7 and older.

Empower Me

Wilson County Fairgrounds

noon

Empower Me Day Camp in conjunction with the City of Lebanon will hold an Easter Egg Hunt for children with special needs Saturday, April 15 at noon at the Empower Me Day Camp Treehouse on the grounds of the James E. Ward Agriculture and Community Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway. The event is free and open to any child with special needs and their siblings. Bring a basket.

Crossroads Church

4 p.m.

Crossroads Church will hold a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt on Saturday, April 15 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon, 300 N. Maple Street.

Green Hill Church

5:30 p.m.

Green Hill Church will offer concessions, carnival games, bubble soccer, a video game truck and more during their Eggs-treme Easter Bash on Saturday, April 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the church, 13251 Lebanon Rd. in Mt. Juliet. The preschool egg hunt begins at 6:30 p.m. and a glow-in-the-dark egg hunt begins at 8 p.m. for grades K-6.

Sunday:

Life Church

10:30 a.m.

Free professional photos with the Easter Bunny, a free petting zoo, glow-in-the-dark egg hunt, regular outdoor egg hunt, music, ministry from God’s Crew Dance Team, and a new sermon series on how to upgrade life will be Sunday, April 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Life Church at 3688 Highway 109 in Lebanon. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.