Tennessee Cheesecake dock sale returns

It’s the sixth year the family owned business has held this popular event in January.

“This is such a fun event, since we aren’t normally open to the public,” said Valerie Byrd, the company’s owner and president. “We love getting Tennessee Cheesecake desserts into the hands of more people, and the community has really embraced this sale over the years. We are very appreciative to our dock sale customers for their continued support so that we can keep doing this year after year.”

Tennessee Cheesecake is a wholesale dessert manufacturer that primarily sells directly to other businesses, including restaurants and other foodservice establishments. The company sells to the public year-round through its online store at tennesseecheesecake.com. The dock sale will offer desserts ranging from 40-70 percent off pricing available through the online store.

Last year, the company added a second summer dock sale due to customer demand, and plans to do so again in 2017 with the dates to be announced.

Cheesecakes, pies and other desserts will be offered to the public at wholesale prices Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Tennessee Cheesecake at 1420 Toshiba Drive, Suite B. To get to the dock sale, enter through gate 1 and proceed to the designated parking area. The sale will take place inside the office.

Cash and major credit cards will be accepted, but no checks. It’s a first-come, first-served event while supplies last. Visit tennesseecheesecake.com/docksale.html for more information, including a list of pricing and the types of desserts that will be available to buy.

Family owned and operated since 1981, Tennessee Cheesecake was born when Valerie Byrd caught a spark of inspiration to create delectable cheesecakes unlike any other. More than 35 years later, the company’s focus remains the same, quality, handcrafted cheesecakes and other sweet treats that stand apart from the rest.