City amps up recycling pilot

The voluntary recycling program started in May 2016 with approximately 143 previous customers of Green Monster, who stopped providing recycling services within the city. Approximately 190 customers now use the recycling service within the city.

The city will provide each customer one 64-gallon cart. All new recycling customers will be charged a $25 setup fee, which includes issuance of the cart and the fee will be due with the customer’s first month’s service charge.

The cost to citizens will be $15 per month per address and charge of $15 will be added to the participating customers’ monthly water, sewer and/or gas bill, under “miscellaneous” on their bill. All billing will be done monthly.

“At some point, if we don’t figure out ways to take care of waste, we have to buy more land to use as landfills. That, to me, is not the way we should treat the environment we live in – the space here on Earth that God gave us,” Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell said. “I’m going to encourage each of you to participate in this program.”

“If we don’t get enough people signed up, it may not last long and it’s something we really need,” said Ward 6 Councilor Rick Bell, who praised the work of Public Works Director Jeff Baines and his staff for their effort in raising awareness about the program.

City workers will pick up paper, plastic, metal cans and broken-down cardboard with the program. Glass is not an accepted item. Items should be placed loosely – not bagged – in the cart.

Carts should be placed curbside or at edge of street by 7 a.m. and removed by 7 p.m. on collection day, which is every other Monday. Adjustments may be necessary around certain holidays and customer will be notified of those changes by email and city websites.

Rates can only be adjusted by action of the Lebanon City Council. The city will provide special services for elderly, handicapped or disabled persons.

Those interested can find forms at city department buildings or online at www.lebanontn.org/recycling. Information is also available by calling 615-444-0825, ext. 5103.

If a participating customer chooses not to continue their participation, they should notify the City’s Public Works Department at 615-444-0825, ext. 5103.