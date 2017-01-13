Mental health advocate to speak at Rotary meeting

Baxter worked in public health nutrition as the director of the Tennessee WIC program until 1998, when she retired to be able to spend time with her aging parents and support her oldest daughter Beth, whose mental illness had reached a crisis in 1995.

Baxter and her husband Richard became active in the National Alliance for Mental Illness and Baxter joined with other Nashville advocates in taking the message of mental health recovery to the community in order to raise awareness and reduce stigma.

Beth had excellent medical treatment and support, and she was able to return to her full-time practice as a psychiatrist.

As a measure of support for the many people in mental health and addiction recovery who receive very limited support, Baxter became active as a volunteer with Healing Arts Project Inc., where she is the arts project director.

Rep. Mark Pody will lead the club in the Pledge of Allegiance, Bob Phillips will lead the prayer and Nancy Willis is the greeter for the day.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each week on Tuesday at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Service-minded members of the community come together for fellowship and make connections with other like-minded people who live or work in Lebanon.

For more information, visit LebanonNoonRotary.org.