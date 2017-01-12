Kiwanis welcomes Leadership Wilson

Mitchell provided a brief update about this year's Leadership Wilson class and then turned the microphone over to 2016-2017 Leadership Wilson class member Janet Southards, City of Mt. Juliet human resources director of risk management.

Southards outlined her team's class project of encompassing support for career planning for students who will be entering the work force but who may not have a college degree or coursework.

Leadership Wilson will hold its first Wilson County Skilled Workforce Forum on Feb. 20 at the Wilson County Expo Center.

To be a vendor or for more information, contact Southards at jsouthards@mtjuliet-tn.gov.