Empower Me receives another large donation

“To receive this significant gift out of the blue brings happy tears to my eyes. Once again, we are so very grateful for the generosity of an amazing family from right here in our community,” said Michelle Hill, Empower Me executive director.

Empower Me Center was given a check from an anonymous donor for $120,000 to put toward their goal of building their new facilities.

“This gift puts us over the halfway point to raise $3 million for phase one of our project,” Hill said.

Phase one will allow Empower Me to purchase the land for the center, perform necessary site work, build two cottages for their programs to operate from and build the splash pad and adaptive playground.

Empower Me Center recently announced another gift of $100,000 donated toward their campaign. Any individual, family or business that contributes $100,000 or more is considered a Dream Launcher.

“Words cannot express how much joy I have had in telling some of our parents about the recent gifts we have received. They are so thankful there are people out there who want to help their babies live a life of opportunities and enjoyment,” said Hill. “Empower Me has served thousands of individuals with disabilities over the past 18 years, like a little boy who had seven strokes before he was even born, a brave little girl who has suffered physical and sexual abuse, a smiling young man who battles brain cancer, a beautiful young lady who has Autism and is not accepted at other places because of her unique mannerisms or an inspiring youngster who is blind and deaf.”

Hill said gifts like the large donations are not only making a huge impact in the lives of those special children, but all of their parents, extended family members and the community as a whole.

“It’s an opportunity to leave a legacy behind that will change lives forever. It’s an opportunity to witness first-hand the impact of such a gift and be a conduit for miracles for hundreds of thousands of individuals with special needs. We are forever grateful to this family and all the other donors who are able to step forward and be a Dream Launcher,” Hill said.

Empower Me is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving individuals with disabilities from 10 different counties. They currently have 26 acres of property under contract on South Hartmann Drive and will go before the Lebanon City Council on Tuesday for the first reading and approval of rezoning.

Once the facilities are completed, the Empower Me Center will consist of a community recreational building, recreational sports complex and independent/supervised living cottages.

The group is also currently looking for individuals who want to volunteer for the various events they have scheduled for this year.

For more information about their vision and how to get involved, visit www.empowermecenter.com.