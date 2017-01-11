Candlelight vigil to honor Lebanon woman who died in 2014

Hibdon, 28, passed away in 2014, and her family and friends wished to have some sort of memorial for her. They raised money to have a spot dedicated to Hibdon, with a tree and memorial stone.

Friday marks two years since Hibdon passed away, and during the candlelight vigil, the spot will be dedicated. A magnolia tree was planted at the site last week.

Several of Hibdon’s close friends and family will attend the event, and they encourage anyone who is interested to attend.

The family made a Facebook event page for those who are interested in attending, Candlelight Vigil for Ashlee Hibdon, to learn more.

Members of the family posted on the Facebook page: “This will be a beautiful way for all of Ashlee’s friends and family to come together during a time of grief and share memories and love.”