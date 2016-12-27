Rotarians plan a big 2017

Clubs meet on a weekly basis to network and view presentations from prominent community members. Rotarians also gather for various events and projects outside of regular meetings.

The noon and breakfast clubs in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet have several projects planned for the upcoming year. Clubs work together with other local Rotary Clubs on some projects and independently on others.

Among the notable service projects is the delivery of dictionaries to local third-grade students. Third grade is considered a critical age for the development of young people, and Rotarians deliver the dictionaries in person.

Rotarians also volunteer in Wilson County Habitat for Humanity home builds each year, and Wilson County clubs plan to again offer the services of their members this year in Habitat builds.

In May, the local Rotary Clubs plan to come together to present the Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship, which will serve as a fundraiser for local clubs to give back to the community. Rotarians from each club will volunteer in various ways to help the event.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club. Members of the club recently delivered bags filled with food items for members of the community in need for its annual Christmastime service project.

The club has a goal of inducting 14 new members by summer 2017, and has already welcomed nine new faces in recent months.

In the coming months, the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club will plan the annual Lebanon Rotary Golf Tournament and work at the Lebanon Baseball concession stand.

For more information about the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.

The Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club meets Thursdays at 6:45 a.m. at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.

Among the organizations that receive support from the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club are Wilson United Soccer League, Cumberland University Scholarships, Books From Birth, Chrohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Sherry’s Run, Wilson County Veterans Plaza and Museum and many others.

For more information about the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, visit lebanonbreakfastrotary.org.

On Jan. 19 from 5:30-8 p.m., both the Lebanon noon and breakfast Rotary clubs will hold a networking event.

“If you’re at all interested in joining a group of leaders that get together weekly to discuss ideas and take action, please come and meet all of the local Rotarians,” said Michael Ayalon, president of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club.

The Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club, which meets Tuesdays at 7 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, sponsors the Jerry Houston Memorial Golf Tournament, Taste of Mt. Juliet, Reverse Draw Fundraiser, Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Gala, Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Interact Club.

Recently, club members donated food to the Mt. Juliet Help Center as part of a December service project.

For more information about the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club, visit mjbreakfastrotary.org.

The Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club meets Mondays at noon at Victory Baptist Church. For more information about the Mt. Juliet Noon Rotary Club, visit mjnoonrotary.org.