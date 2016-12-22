Children’s Christmas party spreads joy

Children were treated to toys, gifts, games, Christmas-related crafts and refreshments during the two-hour party. Cracker Barrel donated gifts for children.

Officials estimate that about 70 children attend the party each year. It is held in the auditorium of the community center.

To start, children were split into two groups, those ages 8 and older and those younger than 8, and played a few rounds of musical chairs. The winners in each age group got to pick out a toy.

Afterward, children partook in games of pin the bulb on the tree and activities at a crafts table.

The event also featured a live nativity, which has been a staple of the Christmas party in recent years.

As is the case each year, the event ended with gift distribution. Officials with the Civic League wish to offer a special thank you to Cracker Barrel for the company’s generous donations.

The Wilson County Civic League works to make the community a better place by providing tutoring for children, activities for seniors and support for everyone in the community.

For more information about the Civic League, call 615-449-0719.