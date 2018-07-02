Cooking with JoJo: Fix roasted red pepper pasta to impress guests

While sauce from a jar is quick and easy, taking the time to make your own will not only impress your guests, but it also has a depth of flavor no bottled sauce has, and when frozen in batches, you’ll likely not buy bottled sauce ever again.

What you’ll need:

• 3 large red peppers, roasted, seeded and thinly sliced.

• ½ cup milk, plain almond milk for this recipe.

• 2 cloves garlic, minced.

• ½ medium onion, diced.

• ¼ cup fresh chopped basil.

• 1 tsp. each salt and fresh cracked pepper.

• 1 large chicken breast, boneless and thinly sliced.

• 12 ounces pasta of choice, gluten-free spaghetti for this recipe.

To roast the red peppers, simply turn your oven to 450 degrees, and on a sheet tray, add the red peppers after coating them lightly with olive oil. Cooking times may vary, but what you’re looking for is a dark char on the skin of the pepper, most of which you will remove. Leaving some of the char will give a nice deep flavor for the sauce.

When finished, remove peppers and let cool while you prepare the sauce. In a pot, add onions, garlic, salt and pepper and cook on medium heat until tender. Slice the red peppers thinly. In a pot, add in the red pepper slices, basil and chicken and let it simmer on low. Add in milk and stir.

Let it simmer for five minutes. Remove and put into a food processor or use an immersion blender. Blend the sauce until smooth and return to the pot.

Boil your pasta in lightly salted water until tender, strain and add into the sauce and combine thoroughly. This creamy sauce with the deep-roasted flavor of the red peppers is sure to impress. Top with a dusting of parmesan and enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.