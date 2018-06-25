Shelly Barnes: UT Extension responds to rise in farmer deaths

Heather Wallace, UT Extension human development specialist and assistant professor of family and consumer sciences, said, “Stress can lead to mistakes and frustration and hinder clever thinking that helps us strategize how to solve problems.”

While discussing dairy trends recently, Wallace noted that one farmer said that he felt like there was “no way through.” He shared that he was able to deal with a downturn in 2009, but simply did not feel as “strong” this time and was even considering ways to “leave his family with life insurance money.”

These are not uncommon feelings, said Wallace, and they do not occur because of weakness. Thinking in this way is brain-based and a result of the continuous production of cortisol and adrenaline in response to high stress. Wallace adds, “Those at greatest risk are males, particularly veterans, who live in rural areas and work in agriculture.” Additionally, according a 2016 CDC report, rural men farmers are at a much greater risk of dying from conditions related to prolonged and untreated long-term stress. Wallace said while you might not feel like you or someone you care for is in immediate danger, it may be worth reaching out to prevent long-term issues.

“It’s reasonable to worry about who will have to know you’re seeking support,” said Wallace. “Seek out those who are bound by professional ethics and legal mandates to not disclose your information. There are also resources accessible by phone or computer that you can use in your home.” While being protective of your personal information is understandable, Wallace assures those concerned over their stress levels will find more relief by connecting with others. “The reality is that everyone can relate to being worried and stressed at some point in life,” she said. “It is substantially better to inform your family members, members of your faith-based community and/or friends who can offer additional support.”

“Put yourself in their shoes. Would you lend a listening ear to a friend in need?” she said.

Wallace said UT Extension has professionals to assist farmers in stress. Simply call or email your local agent and say, “I need to talk about how to better manage things.” Then, share your concerns, including those about your own health and safety.

Wallace added some suggestions for those who are supporting others under high levels of stress:

• You will not cause a person to become depressed or suicidal just by talking about it.

• While, it’s natural to jump straight to problem solving. Instead, listen more than you talk.

• Check back in with that person regularly.

• Use conversation openers vs. closers. For example, what do you like about farming? vs. Do you like farming?.

Have resources ready to call. A few that might be helpful are:

• Volunteer Behavioral Health at 877-567-6051.

• Pathways of Tennessee at 800-587-3854.

• Frontier Health at 423-467-3600.

• Centerstone Community Mental Health Center at 615-463-6600.

• Mental Health Cooperativeat 615-726-3340.

• Cherokee Health Systems at 866-231-4477.

• Helen Ross McNabb Centerat 865-637-9711.

• Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital and Center at 865-482-1076.

• Professional Counseling Services at 901-476-8967.

• Southeast Mental Health Center at 901-369-1400.

• Quinco Community Mental Health Center at 731-658-6113.

• Carey Counseling Center at 731-641-0626.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offered some signs on its website of worrisome stress and strain that include:

• looking for a way to kill oneself, like searching online or buying items to assist suicide.

• a preoccupation with death.

• talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself; feeling hopeless or no reason to live; feeling trapped or in unbearable pain; wanting to sleep and not wake up; and being a burden to others.

• increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.

• acting anxious or agitated; recklessness.

• sleeping too little or too much.

• withdrawing or feeling isolated.

• showing rage or talking about revenge.

• displaying extreme mood swings.

• giving away personal items for no apparent reason.

• sudden sense of calm and happiness after extreme depression.

If you or someone you know needs help, Wallace says now is the time to reach out. Farmer-specific resources may be found at agrability.org/resources/mental-behavioral-health.

For immediate help, text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK is a free, 24-hour hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. And in Tennessee, you can call 888-291-HELP or chat online from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

If you’re with someone in need of help follow these recommendations:

• Stay with that person until he or she has the help they need.

• Ask to make the phone call for him or her.

• Persuade the person that he or she needs professional help…Take that person to the hospital, if needed.

UT Extension provides a gateway to the University of Tennessee as the outreach unit of the Institute of Agriculture. With an office in every Tennessee county, UT Extension delivers educational programs and research-based information to citizens throughout the state and provides equal opportunities in all programming and employment. In cooperation with Tennessee State University, UT Extension works with farmers, families, youth and communities to improve lives by addressing problems and issues at the local, state and national levels.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences-related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences Extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.