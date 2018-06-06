Phil Valentine: It’s time to shut up and play ball

The whole Eagles flap has opened anew the wound inflicted by a handful of self-serving players like Colin Kaepernick over the NFL’s new kneeling policy. If you don’t want to stand for the National Anthem, you are to stay in the locker room. The NFL got the message from fans over the last couple of years. They don’t want the sport turned into political grandstanding. Fans were staying away in droves.

What’s interesting is to see the response from some in the NBA. Steve Kerr, the coach for the Golden State Warriors, blasted the NFL over its decision. He said, “I’m proud to be in a league that understands patriotism in America is about free speech and about peacefully protesting.” Is he serious? The NBA has a long-standing rule that requires players to stand during the anthem. Maybe Kerr should’ve led his team in a mass kneeling and forfeited a couple of games in the finals. Then I might believe he’s sincere.

He accuses the NFL of pandering to its fan base, but he’s pandering to his players. He’s certainly not willing to risk a championship to show his support for people protesting, as he put it, police brutality.

And what in the world is wrong with the NFL responding to its fan base? Who else should they be catering to? Those are the customers. They’re the ones you want to please.

Kerr and others try to pretend that kneeling isn’t disrespecting the flag, but what else could it be? How does kneeling during our National Anthem address any perception of police brutality? How does it address so-called inequality? And I love these professional sports guys who make millions a year talking about inequality. If they believe so much in the cause why aren’t they redistributing their riches?

To be honest, I’m about done with professional sports in general. I used to love Steph Curry. Now all I can think of when I see him on the court is his vitriol toward Trump. I had actually warmed up to LeBron James until he started with the ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts and blasting Trump. If Steph and LeBron really cared about the black community they would be celebrating the fact that we’ve hit record low unemployment for black Americans three times in the last six months. Because of Trump’s economy, more people can afford their overpriced tickets.

And they say that Trump is dividing the country. These Never-Trumpers have been beside themselves ever since he won. They simply can’t get past it, despite all the wonderful things he’s done for America in just a short time. I think it may be because of all the wonderful things he’s done. They were hoping he would fail as president. The man is absolutely crushing it, yet we have sports figures who won’t participate in a time-honored tradition of being congratulated by our president at the White House?

Screw ‘em. Not everyone in the NFL or the NBA, just the ones who are so eaten up with rage over Trump’s win. It’s time to shut up and play ball.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.