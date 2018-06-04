Ann Haney: Connect present to promised place

Anthony Mahathy is a pastor with more than 30 years of experience in teaching the believer how to unveil his or her covenant inheritance that Christ paid for and released to them to empower their everyday lives. Accepting the Lord as his Savior at the young age of 8 and called to preach the gospel at 14, Anthony has studied the area of divine healing and the lifestyle of faith for most of his life. He is an expert in developing faith in the hearts of the listener to receive and apply the Biblical promises outlined in the word.

His passion is to reveal kingdom principles that break strongholds and release God’s people. His greatest thrust in ministry is to see God’s people healed and walking in all that Christ came to provide for them through his death, burial and resurrection.

Announcing Pastor Mahathy’s new book, “Staying Safe in an Unsafe World,” takes the believer on an in-depth journey into faith-based principles that provide them a safe and secure future.

“For far too long, the enemy has been allowed to run roughshod over the lives of people with sickness, disease, tragedy, poverty and premature death,” said Mahathy. “This book is designed to take your thinking beyond our modern-day idea of our need to put up with whatever the enemy throws our way.”

What are others saying about Anthony Mahathy?

“I am an avid reader by Christian authors and I rate this in the top five of all the books I have read. If you are hungry for more of God and His power this book will teach you how to receive. On my second time reading, I got even more than the first time,” said Mary.

“Anthony has a God-given wisdom that is rarely seen among ministers today. Without a doubt I would encourage any pastor to open their doors to the ministry of Pastor Anthony Mahathy/Good Life Now,” said Pastor Kyle Simms with the Rock Church in Daphne, Alabama.

“I know when Anthony speaks it is truly a word from the Bible. He encourages us to believe the word and watch how our lives are transformed to live the abundant life. He teaches that there is so much more than what we are experiencing. Love listening – always increases my faith,” said Ernie Congdon, of Hendersonville.

“Dr. Mahathy’s teaching and influence have had an impact on my prayer life, which was virtually non-existent before he entered my life. I prayed, but with nowhere the depth or strength. Words cannot express how grateful I am for his arrival in my life,” M. Latch, of Gallatin.

