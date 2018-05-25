Sarah Haston: New business recruitment becomes a recent hot topic

I have been in the position as the director for a little more than two years, and I have seen many changes in just those two short years. It is true we are growing all around us and will continue to do so, and well for me – that’s OK. I was hired to help grow our city with recruiting new business and industry to help make a positive economic impact in Lebanon.

So how does new business recruitment work for our city?

This residential growth information – mentioned in detail a few weeks ago – is used to help retailers determine if Lebanon is a good fit today for their current business model. They also use our current traffic counts around town, our income levels to determine if there is enough disposable income, the buying habits of our residents with consumer behavior data, as well as our current available and ready-to-work workforce. While looking specifically at recruiting retail, the typical equation is population density + median income + traffic count + mobile tracking = projected sales / viable market or site.

This is where we can determine with the different retailers what our “custom trade area” really looks like. This means where are our shoppers coming from? Who is traveling through, working in our community and shopping before they head home? This number changes our “daytime population” and therefore increases our opportunity for new retailers to look at our area.

As part of our retail recruitment strategy we have looked at the retailers who are currently expanding, as well as those that are declining, and narrowed our opportunities down to four categories for active recruitment. They are apparel, dining, hobby and entertainment.

I mention these specific categories because, based on our data with supply and demand, these industries are also looking for places similar to Lebanon and in the market today are more of a natural match. While building a retail development strategy, we use this data to help with our marketing and recruitment plan. Retail recruitment is important to our economy, but it can’t be our only focus. Retail is not the only efforts we put forth for recruiting, because we also need to look at business and industry, as well as more white-collar jobs to fit in with the current vision for Lebanon that was adopted last year. The growth patterns reported a few weeks ago about our increase in population help contribute to telling our compelling story as to why Lebanon is a viable option for new business recruitment and retail. Having the data, as well as consumer data demographics, has helped our growth recruitment strategy and will continue to help our recruitment efforts in the future.

We also need to remember to keep shopping local. These retailers keep so much data on our shopping habits and if they see continually how much we spend outside of our community. It’s almost as if they look at it as they don’t need to spend the money to come to us if we will go to them. It’s like that one relative we all have that doesn’t travel, so we always have to go to them.

We are asked questions daily about having more entertainment, upscale restaurants and larger retail giants like a Costco or Sam’s Club. Yes, we do try to recruit places like this, and like most cities we have our “wish list.” We as a recruitment team believe anything is possible, so even if we don’t meet their minimum site criteria right off the bat, we still market them and attempt to get on their radar for future planning.

The truth is, no one can pass up the right deal. We are constantly meeting new people and telling our story of our Lebanon community. We utilize a multimedia approach by using editorial content in trade magazines with ad placement, digital marketing efforts by accessibility in databases, targeted digital ads and membership partnerships for leads. We have also partnered with Retail Strategies out of Alabama, which has significantly enhanced our efforts across the board.

This past week alone, we went out on a major retail recruiting effort partnering with Wilson County to bring new retail to Tennessee. We met face to face with brands from all across the U.S. in Las Vegas. It’s a fast-paced atmosphere, and we cram as many appointments as we can into the week and make the most of the trip. The coolest part to me was meeting with people from basically all around the world, California, Texas, Florida, New York and overseas – you name it, but this one week we were all in Las Vegas together, trying to make a deal.

We met with several restaurants, both sit-down and casual, all kinds of retailers large and small, developers, property managers, corporate hotels like Hilton and mall owners like Simon. We also met with developers and brokers who are looking for their next big opportunity. There are typically about 40,000 people who attend the International Council of Shopping Centers Convention. On average, retail real estate deals take one to two years to complete.

Most of our appointments were not introductory as such as we have conversed over the phone, via email and some we have met when they visited our market. But, for the most part, meeting face to face again is moving our relationship goals toward a partnership along the right path.

I tell myself all the time to be patient, because these things just take time. We know the momentum is there, and we know there are companies scouting Lebanon and Wilson County every day.

All in all, it was a great trip, and I personally appreciate the opportunity to attend such an event. I am thankful to the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board that sponsored the trip and the Wilson County booth.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.