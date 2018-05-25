Randall Hutto: Let’s discuss emissions testing

In the early 1990s, five counties, Wilson included, were identified as non-attainment areas, meaning we did not meet the ground-level ozone standards of the Environmental Protection Agency. This meant Wilson County would have to begin emissions testing on certain vehicles. In April 1993, Wilson County passed a resolution that requested the state Department of Environment and Conservation develop and implement a vehicle inspection and maintenance program to satisfy the federal requirements of the Clean Air Act. Tennessee complied and began contracting with a private company, Envirotest, to preform emissions testing.

Through the years, there has been a revolving door of changes to legislation that involves the way vehicles are tested and determined which vehicles require testing. In 2014, legislation was passed through the state that allowed vehicles three years old or newer to be exempt from testing all together. Following the state’s lead, the Wilson County Commission passed its own resolution to that same effect. This legislation-resolution was sent to the federal government where it is currently under review.

With the advancement of technology, there is once again new legislation afoot that could eliminate testing for everyone. The state passed a resolution that would eliminate emissions testing in all Tennessee counties. However, that’s a decision that must be made by the federal government, as well. Therefore, Tennessee has submitted its intent to the federal government, which has 18 months to respond.

Wilson County does not have to pass a resolution to opt out of emissions testing. That happened when the state passed its own resolution. If the federal government responds favorably, then the state will be responsible for terminating the contracts held with the companies that administer the testing. The state holds these contracts, not the counties themselves. Until that happens, Wilson and other counties currently testing will continue to do so until they hear back from the state and federal government.

So, to recap, Wilson County must continue to perform emissions testing until the federal government responds favorably to the state’s request and the contract between the state and the testing company is null and void. Unfortunately, Wilson County has no control over this. Those contracts are strictly between the state and the testing company. The legislation of 2014 to exempt vehicles three years old and newer is still under the federal government’s review.

I hope this helps to answer any questions, but if not, please feel free to contact me, and I ‘ll be happy to discuss it with you further.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.