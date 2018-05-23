Jacob Smith: The best laid plans...

Some of the headlines are crazy, although most of them are straight-news stories I wouldn’t want to write a column about. For this week’s story, the headline alone was enough to sell me.

“Former restaurant manager convicted for role in robbery of his own store;” it sounds like the title of a really cheesy Adam Sandler movie from the early 1990s. You know the ones where he gets all of his buddies and they make a movie that basically consists of them making fart jokes?

The store in question was Hardee’s, and the manager in question was a 21-year-old who had made some questionable friends.

The manager pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in May 2008 for his role in the Oct. 13, 2007 robbery of the South Cumberland Street Hardee’s, where he was a manager.

Basically, what happened was another guy came in through the back door and demanded the cash at knife point before running off. The manager was listed as one of the witnesses in the event, but it later came out he was going to get paid for his role in the robbery.

What I’m picturing in my head probably isn’t what happened, but nevertheless, I’m going to stick with it.

I picture the manager being about as good an actor as aforementioned Sandler when he attempted to play twin brother and sister Jack and Jill in the movie of the same name and won the Razzy for both worst actor and worst actress for his efforts.

The manager got a 12-month sentence, of which he had already served five while awaiting trial. His lawyer, Michael Pickering said he thought the manager was unlikely to repeat his mistake.

“He got involved with the wrong type of kid, wrong type of crowd,” said Pickering. “It happens unfortunately when we run around with the wrong peer group. We got led in the wrong direction, but he certainly learned his lesson. Jail has a way of doing that to you.”

I was intrigued by the story enough that I looked the suspect up in the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrest records, and I’m happy to report he was never arrested for anything related to robbery again. So, maybe he did learn something, his lawyer certainly had hopes he would.

“Our peers have a great impact on our lives,” said Pickering. “ Choose wisely, maybe someone can come away with a lesson from it.”

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.