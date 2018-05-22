Xavier Smith: The competitive spirit runs deep

I’d consider it a “healthy competitive” at this point, because unless it’s something extreme, I’m usually fine after a couple of seconds or minutes if I lose. However, my mom would definitely tell you there’s a time when that wasn’t the case.

There a few instances I remember from my childhood that resulted in a lesson from her about my competitive spirit, especially when it came to anything involving my sister.

My family had a small game night at my house Sunday night for my birthday and I don’t know how hereditary competitiveness is, but my 10-year-old niece definitely picked up my gene.

I won’t go into detail about what happened, but I had to stop and stare at her for a second because she reminded me of myself when I would take a loss, which wasn’t always pretty.

I wouldn’t say we’re sore losers, we’re just bad at losing. I’ve learned to let the defeat go when it’s not serious – pickup basketball game or something silly – while she’s still learning to handle the feeling of losing.

I did lose a game of NBA 2K because of a buzzer beater about a month ago and was semi-mad for about two days, so I guess I’m still learning, too.

She’s always been competitive when she cares about something, although she hasn’t always – or yet – realized that her youth doesn’t allow her to win in some games and tasks she wants to right now. I was the same way – and short and slow.

Long gone are the days when I could play her in a game of Chutes and Ladders or Candy Land and trick her into thinking she was winning, when I was actually serving up a defeat that would rival the recent 40-point drubbing the Golden State Warriors put on the Houston Rockets.

Times have changed and she’s now conscious of winning and losing in a way that drove me to be the best I could be at whatever I tried to do, regardless if my stature, ability or knowledge pointed to a diminished possibility of success. I wanted to win, and so does she.

As I watch her grow into a teenager (which I’m still not ready for), I just hope she keeps that same spirit and uses it to become the best version of herself. She’s a handful and wise beyond her years, which can be troublesome at times, but she has a heart of gold.

She’s always thinking and curious, which like my younger self, also lends itself to trouble, sometimes, but with her thirst for knowledge and competitive spirit, I fully believe she has the ability to do great things.

I don’t know what her future holds, but my niece will always be my little headache and I love her with all my heart.

