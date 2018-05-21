John McMillin: United Way to roll out new donor program

I wouldn’t say we’re hard to find. We also have a small office space in Cookeville so our campaign coordinator Mistie Ragland can be closer to the Upper Cumberland counties that make up a majority of our service area encompassed in our United Way.

I’ve also written this column for better than three years – thanks to the folks at The Lebanon Democrat. However, I had the good fortune of sitting in a meeting a few days earlier in which someone mentioned they weren’t aware there was a United Way in this area. Well, while we are large geographically, we are small financially, which limits our ability to buy signage on a large scale. In fact, I think the only time we’ve ever been able to promote ourselves by way of a billboard was when a generous company offered theirs as an in-kind donation.

Don’t get me wrong. I’m not complaining. It just shows that keeping your name out there is an area where one can’t be too lax. Currently, we are developing a new program, which will be launched soon that we hope will provide some notoriety for us and for the businesses that choose to be a partner and raise some much-needed funds for our partner programs.

The new program is called Live United 365 Small Business Circle. So, what is this program and why do we need it?

While many of our local companies increased their giving this year, some have left, and we are more challenged with adding some of the newer area employers to replace those funding sources. Also, we have many small retailers who experience a lot of turnover in employee hires or they simply don’t want to have an employee payroll campaign for a handful of employees.

Many United Ways across the country have gone to a new method to enlist these businesses. The 365 program provides a one-time donation method at varying support levels, which allows retailers, in particular, to let the local buying public know they give back to their community.

Each participating 365 program partner will be easily identified by a unique window sticker which points out their membership and participation level, and they will be featured on our Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as on our website.

We have found that almost all of our local businesses want to donate back to the communities that support them and make their donations and their success possible.

You, the customers, will fuel this program. We hope to have the program active by mid-summer in Wilson County. Remember every dollar raised locally will stay local.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.