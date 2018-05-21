Jack McCall: Memorial Day also known as Decoration Day

Known to some as “Decoration Day,” mourners honored the Civil War dead by decorating their graves with flowers. On the first Decoration Day, Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, after which 5,000 participants helped to decorate the graves of the more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery.

By the late 19th century, many communities across the country had begun to celebrate Memorial Day, and after World War I, observers began to honor the dead of all of America’s wars. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a national holiday to be celebrated the last Monday in May.

Today, Memorial Day is celebrated at Arlington National Cemetery with a ceremony in which a small American flag is placed on each grave. It is customary for the president or vice president to give a speech to honor the contributions of the dead and to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. More than 5,000 people attend the ceremony annually. Several Southern states continue to set aside a special day for honoring the Confederate dead, which is usually called Confederate Memorial Day.

I vividly remember as a boy the celebration of Decoration Day in the Riddleton community where my maternal grandparents lived. It was a big day, and I observed the community made quite a “fuss” over the celebration.

“Sunday is Decoration Day,” I would hear my grandmother Lena declare on the days leading up to Memorial Day. Decoration Day was always celebrated Sunday.

My sister, Shari Wills, shared a few special memories she recalled from Decoration Days past.

It seems my mother would take her along when she visited Dixon Springs Cemetery on each Decoration Day.

“It was always hot as blazes,” Shari recalled. “One Sunday, as we unloaded the car at the cemetery, Granny Lena asked for her umbrella.”

“’Why do you want your umbrella?’” I asked. “’There’s not a cloud in the sky.’”

“For shade,” Granny Lena replied.

Then, too, Shari recalled, “They always had a Baptist preacher who preached a sermon. And he always preached too long out in that hot sun.”

Personally, I recall the beauty of Dixon Springs Cemetery when it was adorned with the most stunning array of flowers I had ever seen. It was nothing short of breathtaking. And, to this day, it remains so – a beautiful sight to see each Memorial Day weekend.

Decoration Day or Memorial Day offers each of us a special opportunity.

On this Memorial Day, let us take the time to recall the sacrifices of so many on freedom’s altar. So very many lives were cut short in freedom’s cause.

Memorial Day is also a time of reflection. There are so many we have known and loved who have gone on to their reward. I often recall their faces with great fondness. Memorial Day is a time to resurrect precious memories.

This special day also offers a chance to be reminded. The sainted heroes of our past “confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth.” Or, as the old hymn goes, “This world is not my home. I’m just a’ passin’ through.”

We are all, indeed, “marching down the valley, one by one.” And “all are dust, and all return to dust again.”

So take the opportunity this Memorial Day weekend to visit a cemetery or memorial garden – for many reasons. Take a bouquet of flowers and honor a hero or loved one from the past. You will be better for it.

