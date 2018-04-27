Linda Alessi: Peace on this Earth Day

A gathering was sponsored by the Interfaith Leadership Alliance. It was organized and well attended at the Unitarian Unversalist Congregation of Santa Fe.

It is not so unusual for meeting people to join together for a common cause. This meeting was indeed unusual. It was a combined effort of members of Christian churches, temples and mosques. Could it be possible this group of religious leaders could come together with a single and inspiring topic of peace on earth, a place we all share?

There were several speakers who brought the message from their particular faith. Among the noted speakers were Larry Rasmussen who spoke of the environment and our planet as an integral part of each one of us. He focused on the need to be stewards of this gift to us...this earth. Another speaker was Sister Joan Brown who quoted Pope Francis in his cause to care for the world and protect our universe.

The most impressive part of the program was the welcomed representation from clergy from different Christian churches, a rabbi, a Muslim and a Buddhist. The common denominator was the unified fact that each spoke of God’s gift of the earth to us and the absolute obligation to care and protect the planet and its inhabitants and the environment to ultimately preserve it for future generations.

This gathering of spiritual, caring active people took much effort in organizing and scheduling to make it a great success. The most amazing and encouraging aspect was the concerted effort to share and understand the great need to come together this Earth Day. The varied religious representations were a sure sign there is hope that we can make a difference in this world in which we live.

It is encouraging to think that this can and will be accomplished for our children and our children’s children to enjoy the fruits of our world and maintain the stewardship that has been ordained by God.

A special treat was hearing the children’s choir sing, “Let There be Peace On Earth,” which was truly appropriate.

Today, as I live and enjoy my life in Lebanon, the beautiful greenery that surrounds me reminds me Earth Day is every day, and we must continue to respect our surrounding and care for the God-given bounty bestowed upon us.

