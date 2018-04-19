Brandon Davis: What does it mean to walk by faith?

Two years ago, my wife and I retired from the Army after serving for 21 years. Although this was a long time coming, the transition was still unfamiliar territory for us. Going from the military life and becoming a civilian was scary so many uncertainties. See, Abraham may not have had many details on where God was taking him, but by faith, Abraham knew that there were things that God had for him in this new, unknown, uncharted place.

Walking by faith is an exciting journey that will take you to unfamiliar places as you walk in obedience. It requires a determination to follow God’s plans for your life even when it doesn’t make sense. It will be a journey full of blessing and rewards. But to walk by faith, you must be willing to get out of your comfort zone, trust God, surrender to His will and plan for your life.

Abraham is one of my favorite characters in the Bible. He is noted as the father of faith and for great reason. I mean come on, when you read the previous scripture, you would have to have great faith to even comprehend what God was asking of him. When I first read this scripture, I imagined God saying to Abraham, “leave everything behind that you know to be familiar. Everything that feels comfortable. Everything that feels like home and follow me to a new place.” Now come on, let’s be honest. God said a whole lot in that scripture, but left out a whole lot at the same time. I look at this scripture and it shows me two things in particular:

• Abraham was told to leave everything behind.

• He had no idea where God was asking him to go.

God gave Abraham little to no instructions, yet the Bible says in verse 4, “So Abraham departed and did as the Lord instructed.” That is mind blowing to me.

God basically told Abraham, to leave this familiar place and go to a new place that you don’t know, but I’ll let you know when you get there, and Abraham did it. Now, I don’t know about you, but I can’t say that I wouldn’t at least question God on this. I mean like please Lord you got to give me more instructions then that.

In fact, I was looking for the verse where Abraham at least asked for further directions, but he didn’t. He just did what God told him to do. Imagine that, right?

Not talking back to God, not questioning Him when He tells us to do something, but just being obedient. To walk by faith requires that we tune our hearts to the voice of the Holy Spirit and the truth of His word (John 10:27; 16:13). We must choose to live according to what God reveals to us, rather than trusting in our own understanding (Proverbs 3:5–6).

Walking by faith and not by sight requires you to go to a place you do not know, one that God will reveal as you walk in obedience. Just look to Abraham as an example.

Brandon Davis is senior pastor of Living Word Family Worship Center in Watertown. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.