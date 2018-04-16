John McMillin: Requests for donations over the phone require heightened guard

I used to think my title was long until I met Joe. The meeting was about something nonprofits know fairly well, and that is the proper state certification of nonprofits that raise funds.

I know most of you don’t want to know the particulars of what the typical charity does on a day-to-day basis in order to be legal and compliant with state law. However, Roberts did pass on some information, which many of you may find very useful and interesting.

Allow me to set the stage. You’ve worked all day. You find yourself at home, relaxing and watching some television or eating. Suddenly the phone rings. Caller ID says it’s a local number, so you pick it up only to be hit up for a donation. First, let me say that for UWWUC and most of our partner programs, few ever use phone solicitations. In all probability, you’ve never heard of the organization before, but because you’re a nice sort who tries to give back to the community, you agree to listen, not suspecting the phone number isn’t actually local but a clever hoax.

Before you break out that credit card or your checkbook, there are some things you might want to consider. A quick internet search can usually determine if a cause is real or not. However, you’ll want to know if you’re talking with a direct representative of the agency or a professional solicitor.

Professional solicitor means any person who, for a financial or other consideration, solicits contributions for, or on behalf of, a charitable organization, whether such solicitation is performed personally or through such person’s agents, servants or employees specially employed by or for a charitable organization, who are engaged in the solicitation of contributions under the direction of such person or a person who plans, conducts, manages, carries on or advises a charitable organization in connection with the solicitation of contributions.

I know that’s a mouthful, but keep in mind that professional solicitors may be legitimate, but their service will eat up most of any given donation, leaving little for the actual charity. Professional solicitors, for the most part, are unregulated. In other words, they are not subject to the regulations and oversight put in place to keep charities honest.

What should you do? Keep that guard up. I’ve worked with United Way for nearly 15 years. I’ve never wanted anyone to feel forced to give. If a professional solicitor pressures you to donate now, simply remain skeptical. In fact, ask them if they’re a professional solicitor, if they haven’t already told you.

You can ask for the organization’s EIN to verify tax-exempt status on the IRS website, as well as doing a simple Google search. Personally, I never agree to anything over the phone. Ask them to send you some information or a request form. Should they refuse, that’s an excellent sign they’re most likely trying for a quick buck.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.