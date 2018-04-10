Xavier Smith: We don’t know Facebook

The hearings, set to last two days, are intended to probe the services’ ability to protect its users’ privacy.

Facebook is one of the most powerful tools in today’s society, and I believe with that power comes much responsibility. However, the problem with this digital age is that it often leaves people in a place of unknown, which sometimes leads to a struggle of where to place blame.

Gin Rummy (The Boondocks, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) once said there are unknown unknowns, which, in my mind, perfectly describes the Internet and social media.

“Well, what I’m saying is that there are known knowns and that there are known unknowns. But there are also unknown unknowns – things we don’t know that we don’t know,” the fictitious character said.

The issue with Facebook is that 87 million users may have had their information compromised for use by Cambridge Analytica, a political research firm. The problem is that those users, like most people, believed their information was safe on the platform.

There’s one rule I also think about when it comes to the Internet and social media – whatever you put out there is available for someone to get.

There’s a reason banks have theft protection, and Apple products constantly have updates. People are constantly looking for opportunities to steal information online.

Facebook failed by not having a more secure system, which Zuckerberg has previously said would be a priority for the company.

Facebook operates on complex and sophisticated rules and algorithms, most of which most people have none to minimal understanding about. So when a story breaks that people’s information has been shared in ways they didn’t authorize, the blame immediately shifts to the provider, and understandably so.

Some iPhones have Touch ID, which allows users to simply open the phone with their fingerprints. It’s understood that’s what it is used for.

If someone used your fingerprint while you were sleep to open your phone and browse through your pictures, who would you blame – Apple or the person? If Apple sold your fingerprint information to a company for any unauthorized reason without your consent, who would you blame?

I’m not saying Facebook isn’t to blame for the information breach, but I don’t think it’s solely to blame. I also don’t completely understand the idea of questioning Zuckerberg for five hours about issues that I would bet a majority of Senators don’t understand.

It’s complex, but in order to hold Facebook and other social media sites and apps more accountable, I think there should be a hearing with people who understand and can properly assess the situation.

Nonetheless, there is a lot that we don’t know that we don’t know when it comes to the Internet and our privacy.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.