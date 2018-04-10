Lucas Holman: A peck of peppers...

Sweet and hot peppers are quite easy to grow in the lovely Tennessee heat and dry spells to which we are getting accustomed. All peppers enjoy a well-drained soil with a pH around 7.0.

Both sweet and hot peppers need to be started inside before they are transplanted outside. Typically, it takes about 4-6 weeks to get a good hardened off pepper plant that can be transplanted in the garden. There are also many locations around Wilson County that sell pepper plants ready to be placed into the garden. Peppers can be divided into three basic groups, ornamental, hot and sweet.

Ornamental peppers add an effect to the landscape that cannot be duplicated. Their flashy peppers can be seen from across the landscape. Some ornamental peppers are edible, but some can be extremely hot, so be careful when planting these in the landscape. Some of the best cultivars of ornamental peppers include black pearl, black foliage with red-purple peppers; purple flash with variegated foliage; and black Hawk.

Hot peppers seem to handle the hot summer better than their sweet counterparts. Be careful when planting hot pepper seeds, because the oil that makes them hot is also on the seeds themselves. So don’t rub your eyes after planting hot pepper seeds. Some great cultivars of hot peppers include emerald fire jalapeno type, mad hatter or Scotch bonnet and cayenne.

Sweet peppers are the kings of the summer garden. Their ability to produce loads of fruit is unsurpassed in the vegetable garden. They can be divided into bells and non-bells. Bell peppers are the traditional blocky pepper that can be seen easily in any grocery store or farmers market. Excellent cultivars of bells include red knight, king Arthur green and flavorburst yellow. Non-bell peppers include any of the Italian frying long peppers and some of the best cultivars include giant Marconi that are green-red, Carmen and sweet sunset.

There will be a free vegetable gardening 101 class May 2 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the School Exhibits Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon taught and presented by the Wilson County UT-TSU Extension Service. Be sure to bring your lunch. An RSVP is required by calling 615-444-9584.

If you have any questions regarding your peppers or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact me at 615-444-9584 or lholman1@utk.edu.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can so find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson. Lucas Holman is the new Wilson County horticultural Extension agent. He started with the UT-TSU Extension on Feb. 5. He previously was a vocational ag and FFA Advisor in Rutherford County. He is originally from Rockwood. Holman calls himself a “plant nerd” due to his love of horticulture. He gardens and has a passion for daylilies and vegetable gardening. He and his wife, Bonnie, currently live in Wilson County, and she is a vocational ag and FFA advisor at Wilson Central High School. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.