Cooking with JoJo: Here’s a recipe that just must be leeked

The leek has a mild flavor compared to the onion and is great in soups, sautéed with mushrooms for a steak topping or steamed with a little salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon juice.

This recipe is a delicious brunch dish with leeks cooked with bacon and sweet potatoes finished in the oven with rich coconut milk and baked eggs.

What you’ll need:

• 8 slices of bacon, chopped.

• 2 large leeks, rinsed well with the white part cut into rounds.

• 3 sweet potatoes, cubed.

• ½ tsp. dried thyme.

• 5 eggs.

• 1 cup coconut milk.

• pinch of salt and pepper.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put the potatoes with a little water – enough to cover the bottom but not the tops of potatoes – into a small saucepan. Boil for five minutes. This removes some of the starch and makes for a crispier potato.

Drain the potatoes from any remaining water. Sauté the bacon in a large oven-safe pan until crisp; rendering the fat. Pour off most of the fat from the pan and reserve.

Add the leek rounds to the remaining bacon fat, and sauté for a few minutes until soft, adding some of the reserved bacon fat, if desired. Add in the thyme and potatoes and stir to mix. Leave in the pan for a couple of minutes undisturbed to help caramelize. When you see a nice brown crust form on the leeks and potatoes, add in the bacon and stir.

Remove it from the heat when the mix is to your liking –taste and add salt and pepper. Add in coconut milk over the top of the mixture and stir to distribute evenly. Crack eggs around the dish and bake between 15-30 minutes as cook times can vary depending on your oven.

The result is a deliciously decadent and hunger satisfying brunch.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.