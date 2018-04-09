Sarah Haston: Consider developing a referral marketing strategy

We all know that the result is to receive more referrals, but there are several strategic objectives in a referral marketing strategy. An illustration that helps me visualize this is the loyalty ladder.

Here’s what a loyalty ladder looks like:

• advocate.

• member.

• repeat buyer.

• first-time buyer.

• prospect.

There are five objectives that we are working on in a referral marketing strategy, which include:

• turn prospects into first-time buyers or customers.

• turn first-time buyers into repeat buyers or loyal customers.

• turn repeat buyers or loyal customers into family or community.

• turn our community into advocates for our business, goods and services.

• ultimately, turn advocates into raving fans who can’t stop talking about our quality products and our quality service.

Raving fans are the ones who generate the referrals for our business. These are the ones we want to touch on a regular basis – once every four to six weeks – to add value, to affirm and to educate on how to spot a good referral for us. And then when the referral arrives, we should take the utmost care with that referral and treat them as well if not better than we treated our raving fan or referral source. We should also express our appreciation to our raving fan for the incredible compliment they have given to us by referring someone they know.

Advocates are the ones who are likely to become raving fans and excellent referral sources for us. The key with them is to continue exceeding expectations and to make them conscious of how they can help you such as with a testimonial, review and referral.

Members are the ones who are likely to remain loyal but who are not at a motivation level yet to advocate for you. The key with them is to listen to their feedback, meet their expectations and then to go one step beyond and exceed their expectations. As you do this, you express how much you value them as your customer, and you start looking for the signals they might be ready to advocate for you.

Of course, you want to continue turning prospects into customers and customers into members, but the three most important groups to a powerful referral system are your members, advocates and your raving fans.

Make a list of each of the three groups right now; organize your customer database and set some action steps you will take to start moving them up the loyalty ladder.

Create and distribute a referral card or message to your accounts via email marketing, social media, word of mouth and printed material you can deliver with goods and services. This message should explain the appreciation you will provide your customers who give you referrals. Also encourage your employees to ask for referrals. It is even smart to create an incentive for your employees who gain referrals.

To properly incentivize and reward your raving fans, you’ll need to track their referrals. To do this, you must create a tracking system and systemize your plan. It is always important to track marketing strategies so that you know what is working and what is not. This important step is often missed, even though it is just as crucial as the basic first impression.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.