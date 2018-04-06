Linda Alessi: A few words about sisters

When she was courted, she allowed me to tag along on her dates. Our close relationship continued after she married. I lived with Edith and Frank and my father until I married.

It was Ann, my eldest sister, who steadfastly held the family together. She was the primary breadwinner and the last one to marry before me. Her quick response to any emergency was immediate, efficient and well meaning. If someone was ill, she would be there to be their nurse. If someone needed financial or supportive help, she would be there. Ann was the strength and leader that helped formulate the way I developed in my own life.

She was the negotiator during the war to get the best for us with the food stamps. Her skill enabled her to get us the best meat, sugar and shoes that were rationed. She carried me on her back when I was unable to walk as a child. She was the organizer and provider for our family during the years of wartime. She married late in life, giving much to all of us.

Gloria, the sister closet to my age, although 10 years apart, represents all the wonderful things I love today. She acquired the love of all kinds of music through my father who she adored. The opera, frequently the music in our home introduced all of us to this great art form.

I remember Gloria and her friends, and she had many, filled our house with excitement and fun. Although she was 10 years my senior, she and I became closer as sisters when I married and shared many holidays and special occasions together. Gloria’s husband, Jim, was my childhood idol. Jim and my husband were not only brothers-in-law, but also great friends.

Gloria had an appetite for life, and she lived it to the fullest. She loved to dance, to party and to entertain. Her attention to a perfect tablesetting with beauty and style was almost obsessive.

Today, as I reflect on the past and remember what each of my sisters instilled and taught me, I look back with admiration and love. They set a good example for me to follow and contributed to my life in their own special way. It is from them that I have learned to be a woman, a wife, a mother and a sister.

Sisters can be the glue that holds a family together. Sisters can be the reason more than one generation can enjoy and follow the traditions of families handed down through their teaching.

All of them are gone now, as are my four brothers. I was blessed to have had sisters in my life. I am truly grateful for them.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist who writes about life in the golden years.