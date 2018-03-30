Linda Alessi: My girls and my reunion

Technology has really enhanced our relationship since we email each other, and more often than not, I follow up with a telephone call to check if the email was received. Some habits are hard to break.

Our plan was all of us to meet at my invitation and expense. So it was Joan, Carol, Barbara and Cathy came from the different parts of the country to meet in a place we all wanted to visit, Savannah, Georgia. We had planned our itinerary carefully, and there were places we decided we must go to. Preparations for this jaunt included either reading or seeing the movie “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” where murder and mayhem took place.

Savannah is noted for its culinary treats, featuring the best Southern cooking, therefore a meal had to be eaten at Paula Deen’s restaurant, managed and run by her, called “Lady and Sons.” We are all aficionados of the Cooking Channel, so this also was a must do.

The logistics and planning for each detail of this trip was carefully orchestrated. The anxiety level was high. There would be an excess of female hormones. Since each of us has distinct personalities, sometimes it could be challenging. We all looked forward to this reunion, and I cautioned in my motherly way to “play nice.”

The first night, we all checked into our room in the Hyatt Hotel and got settled. We chose a lovely Greek restaurant for dinner on River Street. We toasted at dinner to a special person who had made this trip financially possible. I explained this was my treat for the entire trip, and I would be responsible for everything. They looked at each other in disbelief, since I have the reputation as “cheap mommy.” The teasing began since I insisted on paying for room service for breakfast and even the bottled water we drank. We enjoyed walking the River Walk and stopping at the arts and crafts fair along the way.

It was Barbara’s 45th birthday June 9, and I had decided it was a good opportunity to celebrate together. Late Saturday night, I excused myself and left the hotel room on some pretense. I went down to Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor located next to the Hyatt and bought a birthday cake. I went to the gift shop next door and bought magnets on blocks in the initials of the four girls, J, C, B and C. I purchased four goodie bags for each girl. Before I went back to the hotel, I slipped a $l00 bill in each bag.

Upon returning to the room, I yelled surprise and sang “Happy Birthday” to Barbara. I proceeded to give each one a bag as a remembrance of the trip. They were really tickled, and Joan said before any of them opened the bag, “Mom what did you put in the bag, money? You could imagine the delight and surprise, and now they really were convinced their mother was from another planet. They remembered the days when money was scarce, and we had to make do and choose our treats carefully. For me, it was still difficult to be extravagant. They played nice, and they were rewarded.

We followed our itinerary pretty close to the plan. We ate at Paula Deen’s and avoided the block-long line at 11 a.m. on a Saturday. We used our handicap card. I was having back problems, and Joan is handicapped. The New Yorker in each of us comes out, if needed. Our delicious Southern meal of fried chicken, collard greens with bacon, black-eyed peas, sweet potatoes, okra and various salad was wonderful and, of course, all you could eat did apply. Weight Watchers would not have approved, but it was a special occasion.

We also had dinner at Uncle Bubba’s, Paula Deen’s brother’s restaurant, where the Southern fish dinner included shrimp and grits and wonderful crab cakes were enjoyed.

We took the Grayline Savannah Trolley tour. This historic city boasts it unique architecture. The city is much like it was in style and detail in earlier days. The city is arranged in multiple squares with each square dedicated to historic and legendary personalities. Gen. Nathaniel Greene, a Revolutionary war hero, John Wesley, the founder of Methodism, Gen. Count Casimir Pulaski, a Polish officer who died in the siege of Savannah and many other notable figures in history.

We visited the Mercer house, the home Jim Williams made famous in the movie, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil,” and the statue of the famous Bird Girl in Bonaventure Cemetery where Minerva practiced her mysterious craft. We saw the statue of a young girl down by the river with her dog who, it was believed, waved to every ship that came through the harbor of the Savannah River for more than 46 years. The historic trolley tour gave us a wonderful way to see the city with an informed guide.

We spent several hours in the hotel rooms having our pajama parties, getting reacquainted and reminiscing. We parted happy, content and truly appreciative of this special occasion we shared.

I must note here that the “Old Mommy” returned to normal when I refused to pay for dinner at the hotel at $31 per person the last evening. We decided to return to the Greek restaurant that was more reasonable, and the food was great. It was a great trip and great memories for all of us.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist who writes about life in the golden years.