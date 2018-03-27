Xavier Smith: Woods, Sterling, Clark and Brown

Many pointed to his undeniable impact on golf, extramarital affairs, multiracial identity and other things. One caller said he did not like Woods because of his attitude, which is not a new sentiment about Woods. However, the caller then pointed that he likes the “new” Tiger because he smiles more and has been humbled.

He said there is more of a human element to Woods, now.

In case you didn’t know, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed against two Baton Rouge police officers in the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Cellphone video showed Sterling pinned to the ground by the officers before several shots were fired, killing Sterling. Authorities said Sterling was reaching for a gun, prompting the shots, although video evidence did not prove or disprove the claim.

Protests took place in Sacramento last week after police shot and killed Stephon Clark following a brief chase. Officers approached Clark, asked to see his hands, yelled “gun” and fired multiple shots at Clark – all within three seconds.

Five minutes after he was faced down on the ground, officers approached Clark.

The incident started after a resident called police to report vandalism in the area. It ended with police mistaking a white iPhone for a gun and killing an unarmed man.

Civil Rights and education pioneer Linda Brown, the key subject in the Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, died Monday. Brown’s role in desegregation and shaping our current education landscape is too immense to put into words.

However, at 9 years old, Brown was denied enrollment at a Topeka, Kan., school because of the established “separate but equal” doctrine, which said school segregation was legal, as long as the separate entities were equal.

Through the work of several people, including a defense team led by future Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the case led to an elimination of the “separate but equal” practice.

I mention all of those different things to highlight what goes through my mind any given day. No matter what labels you place on me, or that I place on myself, the fact is that I’m a black man in America, and have to deal with whatever comes along with that.

How do I transcend race like Tiger Woods without losing my cultural identity? How do I take pictures and video without the fear that my camera or iPhone would be mistaken for a gun?

How do I know I would get justice if I’m unjustly killed? How do I know which causes are important and worthy of a fight to help create change in areas I think are important?

I know not all of these are exclusive to a black man, but they’re all mixed into my brain.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.