Sarah Haston: Effective communication rules

In fact, effective communication can be the difference between a team that works well together and one that struggles to accomplish even the simplest tasks.

These simple, but effective, communication rules will help you and your business environment.

• Know your audience: It is generally agreed that people with different cultural backgrounds use different body language and social cues in order to communicate. Knowing your audience is therefore an important part of communicating your message effectively. This is something I can personally speak to – as I am not a native Tennessean and adjusting to the culture of the South took some time for me.

But even within people that are from similar cultural backgrounds, communication styles can vary greatly. Some people are more comfortable with direct communication, and others will feel intimidated and uncomfortable when approached in this way. Understanding how you need to communicate your message is as important as knowing what you need to communicate.

• Communicate through desired methods: Not everyone wants to communicate face to face. When dealing with vendors, especially, even a phone call may not be the most efficient way to reach your contact. Some business professionals have asked, will email continue to be the preferred method of communication? There are some organizations that struggle having department meetings and cross department meetings – sometimes a meeting is not the most effective, but rather an email that tracks the communication would be a better use of everyone’s time. It really depends on how much interaction and dialogue you want for different topics.

• Consistent messaging: While there is a push to personalization in business, branding needs to support the overall mission of a business. If you are a lawyer, showing off your bodyboarding adventures might offer a personal element on your social media accounts; since it has nothing to do with your legal qualifications, however, your clients may find the message confusing.

Branding needs to be consistent across websites, professional communications, social media, video blogging and more.

• Be clear about expectations: Whether you’re working with your team, with vendors or with customers, it’s important to set expectations early and distinctly. Your clients need to know what level of service they should expect. Your vendors need to understand payment terms and methods. And your team needs to know how you expect them to complete their work, and what a timely deadline is on any given project.

Communicating on multiple fronts may often benefit you. For example, if a new policy is addressed in a team meeting, following up with an email may help enforce the policy. While working in a team environment, it’s important that everyone is playing the same game and understands the expectations of the win. What I mean here is simple…if you are working on a project that definitely involves multiple departments within the organization – don’t go solo. It’s ridiculous in the business world to think that you can made decisions, assumptions or discuss facts relative to another department without discussion. Being respectful towards everyone is a part of daily life, and it applies in the workplace too with other departments. In order to have success – part of teamwork is understanding how each department is interdependent of one another.

• Keep the blame, share the credit: Too many managers get this one wrong; when something goes right, they are happy to take the credit, but when something goes wrong, they pass the blame along to their team. This couldn’t be more inappropriate. Even if a specific team member did make a mistake that caused a chain reaction, that situation should be dealt with privately.

A good manager will step in and take responsibility for not completing their oversight role within the team. When something goes right, however, you shouldn’t keep all the credit to yourself. Make sure to point out who on your team did well and ensure that they get the credit they deserve.

This is a good team management skill, but it also works well in client interactions. Clients will have a better response to errors and problems if the problem is given a face. When you say that some delay has occurred, you can also say that you, personally, are going to take charge of fixing the problem.

Effective communication is essential to the long-term success of any business. Without good communication, teamwork won’t happen, client relationships will break down, and your business will struggle to maintain its audience. These simple rules, however, will make it much easier for your business to follow a successful communication model.

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.