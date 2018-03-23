Nancy Evins: More holdups, but don’t call the police

However, when you become used to doing this, don’t think it should be done at every opportunity.

Here’s a hand when you shouldn’t. (See hand at right.)

You are South and the contract is three no-trump by you.

West leads the six of spades. Now, just for fun, since it doesn’t really matter in this hand, but how many cards higher than the six can East have?

Six from 11 – rule of 11 – is five and North and South hold three so East must have two higher. When opener leads something higher such as the nine, the rule of 11 doesn’t work and most he is likely is leading the top of nothing. Any lead of an honor usually means opener has a sequence in that suit so you’re on your own.

South goes up with the ace of spades. Now what does East discard? He does better to drop the king of spades. Had South let him take the trick and East plays the 10 next, South would have to take it and then lead a small club to his hand to knock out the ace. West would play it and take the rest of the spades.

Now, when West gets in, he would play the queen and jack of spades, dropping the 10 from East and setting up South’s nine.

If things go awry as when opener says he plays fourth high and doesn’t, you may have a lot of explaining to partner as to what went wrong.

It’s like the riddle, “How many bridge players does it take to change a light bulb?

The answer is four, one to do it and three to tell him how.

The police would tell you that holdups are not for the honest civilian. But if they were bridge players, they would do it all the time.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.

North:

(S) A 4

(H) J 8 6

(D) Q 3 2

(C) K Q J 8 5

West:

(S) Q J 8 6 3

(H) 7 3 4 2

(D) 6 4

(C) A 6

South:

(S) 9 7 5 2

(H) A K

(D) A K J 9

(C) 10 9 4

East:

(S) K 10

(H) Q 10 9 5

(D) 10 8 7 5

(C) 7 3 2